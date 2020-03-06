Focused Cape Umoya are building for next season
Cape Umoya coach Maahier Davids has no unrealistic ambitions this season, aiming to use the remaining GladAfrica Championship games to lay a foundation for next campaign.
Davids, who is the younger brother of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids, linked-up with Umoya last November from the Buccaneers, where he was serving as the first team's advisor and one of the club's development mentors.
Umoya are currently 12th on the second-tier table with 25 points, 20 behind runaway leaders Ajax Cape Town, who they face at Athlone Stadium today (3.30pm).
With eight games to spare, Davids is already planning for the upcoming season, feeling they'll stand a chance to gain promotion then.
"I joined the team late last year and the mandate was to stabilise the team and build a solid squad to compete next season. As for this season, we want to finish strong and build on that next season," Davids told Sowetan yesterday.
As part of their master plan for next season, Umoya have signed talented players such as Travis Graham, Riyaad Norodien and Tyrique Bartlett, who's the son of Kaizer Chiefs deputy coach Shaun Bartlett.
"We signed these experienced players to build the team around them. We are hopeful they'll add value going forward and help us challenge for promotion in the new season," noted Davids.
The Spirited Ones may be using the last eight games to prepare for the upcoming season, but that doesn't mean they'll just let other teams in the GladAfrica walk over them.
