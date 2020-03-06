Focused Cape Umoya are building for next season

Cape Umoya coach Maahier Davids has no unrealistic ambitions this season, aiming to use the remaining GladAfrica Championship games to lay a foundation for next campaign.

Davids, who is the younger brother of Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids, linked-up with Umoya last November from the Buccaneers, where he was serving as the first team's advisor and one of the club's development mentors.

Umoya are currently 12th on the second-tier table with 25 points, 20 behind runaway leaders Ajax Cape Town, who they face at Athlone Stadium today (3.30pm).

With eight games to spare, Davids is already planning for the upcoming season, feeling they'll stand a chance to gain promotion then.