Johnson tips Khenyeza to shine as Galaxy coach

Seasoned coach Cavin Johnson is envisaging his former assistant at AmaZulu, Mabhuti Khenyeza, thriving at TS Galaxy.

"Mabhuti is a hard worker and a winner by nature. I foresee him doing well at Galaxy. His hunger and drive will carry him through. I wish him nothing but the best," Johnson told Sowetan yesterday.

In a turn of events that may have amazed many, Galaxy confirmed Khenyeza as their new head coach at the weekend, replacing Dan Malesela, who resigned two weeks ago.

What made Khenyeza's appointment a surprise is that club chair Tim Sukazi had told Sowetan last week he was in no rush to replace Malesela, insisting Muisi Ajao and Esau Mtsweni were going to finish the season as co-coaches on an interim basis.

Khenyeza joined the second-tier side from Usuthu, where he was Jozef Vukusic's second-in-command.

The 37-year-old retired striker was on the bench for AmaZulu's 2-1 defeat by Golden Arrows on Saturday.

With AmaZulu languishing bottom of the top-flight log, it seems like Khenyeza's departure has left a sour taste in the mouth of the outfit's manager, Lunga Sokhela, after revealing their former deputy coach resigned via a WhatsApp message.