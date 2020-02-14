Mosiatlhaga on brink of helping another NFD side to PSL
When life gives you lemons, make lemonades, in-form Ajax Cape winger Abednego Mosiatlhaga is the true demonstration of this proverbial phrase.
This is because Mosiatlhaga didn't let the disappointment of not going to the top-flight with Stellenbosch last season dampen his character, instead he used the snub as a motivation to work even harder as he's now on the brink of helping another side in Ajax get promoted. The Urban Warriors top the second-tier table with 39 points from 20 games.
The 25-year-old attacker, who leads the GladAfrica scoring-charts with 15 goals, played a pivotal role in Stellies gaining automatic promotion last term, where he managed five goals and four assists.
"I was a bit disappointed because I had worked hard to go to the Premiership. But I told myself that football is like that. I dusted myself off and looked at the positives. It [the snub] made me realise I should work even harder. I can say that I am now reaping the rewards," Mosiatlhaga told Sowetan yesterday.
The lad from Mahikeng, North West, was on loan at Stellenbosch from Bidvest Wits last season. "I was on loan there from Wits, but I think there was an option for them to buy me.
"I don't know why, but they decided against taking me permanently. Ajax came and bought me from Wits before the start of the season," said Mosiatlhaga, the School of Excellence graduate.
While hoping to maintain his lead on the scoring-chart and win the Golden Boot at the end of the season, the Ajax man has prioritised the club's collective target.
"I just want to do well, keep on scoring and hopefully I can win the top-scorer's award. It's every player's dream to win such award, especially as an attacking player, but what matters the most is that I help the team go to the top league," noted Mosiatlhaga.
GladAfrica fixtures (all at 3.30pm).
Tomorrow: Uthongathi v Umoya, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Swallows v Umoya, Dobsonville Stadium; Tshakhuma v Steenberg, Thohoyandou Stadium; JDR v Eagles, Soshanguve Giant Stadium; Sporting v FS Stars, Kabokweni Stadium.
Sunday: AmaTuks v Galaxy, Tuks Stadium; Richards Bay v Cosmos, Umhlathuze Sports Complex.
Monday: Ajax v Kings, Cape Town Stadium.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.