Mosiatlhaga on brink of helping another NFD side to PSL

When life gives you lemons, make lemonades, in-form Ajax Cape winger Abednego Mosiatlhaga is the true demonstration of this proverbial phrase.

This is because Mosiatlhaga didn't let the disappointment of not going to the top-flight with Stellenbosch last season dampen his character, instead he used the snub as a motivation to work even harder as he's now on the brink of helping another side in Ajax get promoted. The Urban Warriors top the second-tier table with 39 points from 20 games.

The 25-year-old attacker, who leads the GladAfrica scoring-charts with 15 goals, played a pivotal role in Stellies gaining automatic promotion last term, where he managed five goals and four assists.

"I was a bit disappointed because I had worked hard to go to the Premiership. But I told myself that football is like that. I dusted myself off and looked at the positives. It [the snub] made me realise I should work even harder. I can say that I am now reaping the rewards," Mosiatlhaga told Sowetan yesterday.

The lad from Mahikeng, North West, was on loan at Stellenbosch from Bidvest Wits last season. "I was on loan there from Wits, but I think there was an option for them to buy me.