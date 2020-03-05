Mamelodi Sundowns have handed their 34-year-old captain fantastic Hlompho Kekana a new four-year deal.

Such a long contract extension‚ which will keep Kekana at the club until June 2024‚ is a rare move from a club for a player well in his 30s.

It shows the esteem with which Sundowns hold Kekana‚ the core of consistency in the middle of the park who has captained the team to the 2016 Caf Champions League and four league titles under coach Pitso Mosimane.

The deal‚ which starts from July when Kekana will have turned 35 on May 23‚ aims to take the veteran midfield hard man through to playing for Downs until he is 38. He will turn 39 just after the end of the 2023-24 season.