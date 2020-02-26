Fadlu Davids' thoughts on Zinnbauer Vs Middendorp

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has shared his thoughts on the Soweto derby that is billed as the battle of the Germans.

For the first time in history, the derby will be a German affair as Josef Zinnbauer faces compatriot Ernst Middendorp. Anticipation is growing to see who will come out tops on Saturday (3.30pm) at FNB Stadium.

A few years ago, Davids was assistant to Middendorp at Maritzburg United and is now of course deputy to Zinnbauer.

"They both come from the same German football school. Both have their [Uefa] pro-license from there. A lot of focus is on verticality and quick counter attack, so the football approach is quite similar," Davids said.