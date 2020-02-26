Fadlu Davids' thoughts on Zinnbauer Vs Middendorp
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has shared his thoughts on the Soweto derby that is billed as the battle of the Germans.
For the first time in history, the derby will be a German affair as Josef Zinnbauer faces compatriot Ernst Middendorp. Anticipation is growing to see who will come out tops on Saturday (3.30pm) at FNB Stadium.
A few years ago, Davids was assistant to Middendorp at Maritzburg United and is now of course deputy to Zinnbauer.
"They both come from the same German football school. Both have their [Uefa] pro-license from there. A lot of focus is on verticality and quick counter attack, so the football approach is quite similar," Davids said.
"Ernst has changed over the years since I was a player and when I worked with him as an assistant coach. He has always kept up with the latest trends. Ernst is different from the coach I worked with.
"Personality-wise, they are completely different. They both have a strong will and organisational skill-set that most Germans are born with.
"They both have a willingness to win. They want to win in every little thing they do. Both different, but good coaches."
A victory this weekend will bring Pirates to within three points of leaders Chiefs, who have 45 points.
Zinnbauer, who took over the team in December, has previously mentioned that he was excited for his first derby.
Pirates have had three different head coaches this season - Milutin Sredojevic, Rulani Mokwena and now Zinnbauer.
