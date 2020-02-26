Wayne not taking Pitso Mosimane's bait
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is not falling for the bait from Pitso Mosimane, who said he wants Bucs to win the Soweto Derby.
Bucs will square-off with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB on Saturday (3.30pm). The result of the game will have a huge bearing on the league race. It is currently a three-horse race between the Soweto giants and Mamelodi Sundowns.
"I am not really focusing on what Pitso said. My mind is not in that space. Sundowns are a battle-tested team and are the defending champions," Sandilands said.
"Pitso is a top coach who has been there and done that. Our concern is to get the points in the derby like we always look to do in any game.
"Three points for us is key. That is what we are striving for in every single game."
Sandilands knows Mosimane very well as they worked together at Sundowns four years ago. For the first time in many years the three PSL heavyweights are in contention for the Absa Premiership. Chiefs are in the lead with 45 points while Sundowns follow with 41 and Pirates with 39.
"Some people consider this a three-horse race but we also have to remember that Wits are in the mix. A few teams will look to make a title charge. Our next four games will be very important because we play Chiefs and Sundowns."
Bucs are unbeaten in the league under coach Josef Zinnbauer, who arrived in December. They have seven wins and one draw. Sandilands has praised Zinnbauer for the impact he has had on the team.
"A lot of credit must go to the coach for the changes he has made. He's really lifted us since he came and players have really been fighting for him."
