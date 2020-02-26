Wayne not taking Pitso Mosimane's bait

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands is not falling for the bait from Pitso Mosimane, who said he wants Bucs to win the Soweto Derby.

Bucs will square-off with Kaizer Chiefs at FNB on Saturday (3.30pm). The result of the game will have a huge bearing on the league race. It is currently a three-horse race between the Soweto giants and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I am not really focusing on what Pitso said. My mind is not in that space. Sundowns are a battle-tested team and are the defending champions," Sandilands said.

"Pitso is a top coach who has been there and done that. Our concern is to get the points in the derby like we always look to do in any game.

"Three points for us is key. That is what we are striving for in every single game."