How to watch the Soweto Derby live on your phone

Every Soweto Derby is a momentous occasion, but this Saturday’s match is extra special: marking 50 years since the first Soweto Derby.

Pirates have largely dominated Chiefs since 2014, but now it is Chiefs who top the log, with Orlando Pirates pushing hard in third. The two teams face off on Saturday, February 29 at 3.30pm; match build-up starts at 2pm.

Superfans who can’t make it to the FNB Stadium to watch shouldn’t miss a second of the action if they’re signed up for DStv Now.

What is DStv Now?

DStv Now is basically an online version of DStv – it’s a way of watching sports and shows on your smartphone, tablet or laptop. Livestream the same DStv channels you watch on your decoder at home or download the latest episodes of your favourite shows on Catch Up.

How to get DStv Now and watch the Soweto Derby live

DStv Premium, Compact or Compact Plus subscribers can live-stream the Soweto Derby on SuperSport 4 on phones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs by visiting now.dstv.com or downloading the DStv Now app.

Get the DStv Now app for smartphones and tablets

Download the DStv Now app from the Google Play or Apple App Store . Launch the app, log in and go to Live TV. Scroll through the channels to SuperSport 4. Start watching!

The best bit about live-streaming sports? You can do it from anywhere. Hanging with your mates around the braai, or watching match highlights in bed at 2am. You don’t need to be in front of your TV, on your couch, or anywhere near your decoder.



This article was paid for by DStv Now.