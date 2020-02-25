Soweto derby a battle of in-form strikers

It will be a battle of form strikers when Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs renew their rivalry on Saturday at FNB Stadium.

Gabadinho Mhango and Samir Nurkovic go head-to-head for the third time this season, with the Absa Premiership title in the balance.

Pirates' Mhango leads the Golden Boot race with 14 goals, while Chiefs' Serbian forward Nurkovic has 11.

But who will come out on top on Saturday?

Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana believes Pirates have a complete striker in Mhango.

"Mhango is a hustler, somebody who wants to make sure things happen. Also, his work rate is out of this world.

"If you got a player who can run, defend and also get into an area where he scores goals, then you've got a complete striker. He doesn't depend on crosses or being fed, he takes responsibility."