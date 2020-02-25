Equip township schools with better resources

Let us have the same standard of equipment in public schools, regardless of where they are located.

Yesterday, we reported a story of a group of parents in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, who chose to keep their kids at home instead of enrolling them at nearby township schools.

This was after they did not get spaces at former model C schools in town because they were full. They claimed the schools the department has allocated them were offering "inferior education", and did not have sporting facilities and were not taken care of.

One of the mothers rejected a school that is 5km away from her house in favour of one that is 15km further because she wanted her daughter to play hockey.

"Classes at the school they were sending me to are always full. I do not trust the teaching from the teachers there. I know one of the kids going to the school. By noon the child is back at home. There are no extramural activities," she complained.