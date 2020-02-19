Here's one JZ Pirates fans have no trouble toasting ...

Football is a game of high emotions, and any event that happens in it can sway feelings to either extreme joy or deep sadness in those who follow it with keenness.

"It's only a game, just get a life" does not cut when the chips are down... and Orlando Pirates supporters will tell you that much.

This season, before the arrival of current coach Josef Zinnbauer in December, despondency had built a home at the Buccaneers.

The team was struggling for positive results under interim coach Rulani Mokwena, and sitting seventh on the log while arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs were flying at the top and, worse, the noisy lot were taunting the Ghost - Bucs fans.

Shockingly, even the eventual dismissal of Mokwena was not widely celebrated, with a huge section of the fan base vouching for him deserving a chance to grow into the position. In reality, many of these fans were just displeased by the appointment of "unknown" Zinnbauer, thinking not much would come from him.

Therefore, better the devil you know...

That he is German did not help, as Bucs fans dismissed the move as a desperate attempt to match Chiefs, whose coach Ernst Middendorp is also German.

Opposition, that means Chiefs by the way, jeered, saying things like "if you can't beat them join them". Of course, it was a reference to Zinnbauer's nationality, and that typically irked The Ghost, which inadvertently, directed negative vibe towards Zinnbauer, who could have known little or nothing about the not-so-cold war between the two Soweto giants.