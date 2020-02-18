Pirates are under no pressure - Josef Zinnbauer

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has his sights firmly set on Kaizer Chiefs in a potential league title-deciding Soweto derby later this month.

The Buccaneers have set up an explosive derby at the FNB Stadium on February 29 which will likely alter the nature of the title race.

The gap between the teams was reduced to just six points after Chiefs lost to Maritzburg United while Bucs edged Black Leopards 1-0 in Venda.

The win at the Thohoyandou Stadium came in rather fortuitous fashion as Thabiso Mokoena scored an injury-time own goal to hand the Sea Robbers the points.

"We don't have pressure at the moment. We are glad to play Chiefs next. Chiefs are a little bit under pressure after losing," Zinnbauer said.