Middendorp not saving trio on yellow cards for derby

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is prepared to risk not having his influential trio of Daniel Cardoso, Lebogang Manyama and Reeve Frosler in next weekend's Soweto derby.

Cardoso, Manyama and Frosler are all on three yellow cards each and if they get booked again in Saturday's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal showdown against Highlands Park (Makhulong Stadium, 3pm), they'll be suspended for the much-anticipated Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.

However, Middendorp isn't disconcerted by the possibility of the trio missing the derby that could have a massive effect on the league race. The German has confirmed Cardoso, Manyama and Frosler will feature in the Ke Yona last 16 tie in Tembisa this weekend.

"They will all be on the field. That is not the structure [that he saves players for certain games]," Middendorp said at Chiefs' media open-day at their base in Naturena yesterday.

However, the Amakhosi mentor warned the trio: "They should behave; they should do their normal job."