Igesund tips Chiefs to take title

Multiple PSL title winning-coach Gordon Igesund feels 20 points, out of possible 30, will be enough for Kaizer Chiefs to clinch the league title, insisting he doesn't foresee Amakhosi falling at the last hurdle.

With 10 games to spare, Chiefs top the Absa Premiership standings with 45 points, six ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who've played one game more.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also breathing down the neck of Chiefs. SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits are also in the mix.

The resurgence of both Sundowns and Pirates, coupled with their Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Maritzburg United, have had many predicting that Chiefs will choke in the final stretch.

However, Igesund, who won league titles with four different clubs in the now defunct Manning Rangers (1996/97) Pirates (2000/01), Santos (2001/02) and Sundowns (2006/07), reckons Amakhosi will maintain their top spot.