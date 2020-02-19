Igesund tips Chiefs to take title
Multiple PSL title winning-coach Gordon Igesund feels 20 points, out of possible 30, will be enough for Kaizer Chiefs to clinch the league title, insisting he doesn't foresee Amakhosi falling at the last hurdle.
With 10 games to spare, Chiefs top the Absa Premiership standings with 45 points, six ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates, who've played one game more.
Mamelodi Sundowns are also breathing down the neck of Chiefs. SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits are also in the mix.
The resurgence of both Sundowns and Pirates, coupled with their Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Maritzburg United, have had many predicting that Chiefs will choke in the final stretch.
However, Igesund, who won league titles with four different clubs in the now defunct Manning Rangers (1996/97) Pirates (2000/01), Santos (2001/02) and Sundowns (2006/07), reckons Amakhosi will maintain their top spot.
"Kaizer Chiefs will win the league if they collect 20 points from their last 10 games, which would put them to 65 points [six better that Sundowns' championship winning tally of last season]. I don't think neither Pirates nor Sundowns will get to 65. So I predict Chiefs winning it," Igesund told Sowetan.
"I really don't see Chiefs losing this title . it's theirs now. They must just take it easy and don't panic. They must understand that the most pressure is on the teams who want to catch them."
While many view the upcoming Soweto derby between Chiefs and Pirates on February 29 as a possible title-decider, the 63-year-old former Bafana Bafana coach differed. "Yes the derby is big, but it won't decide the title . Chiefs can lose and still go all the way if they win the other nine games."
