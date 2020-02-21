Benni McCarthy feels league's still wide open

With many backing Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to challenge for the Absa Premiership title, ex-Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy feels the league is still wide open for any of the top-five teams.

McCarthy, who won the league title with Pirates in 2012 before retiring, feels the top-three teams will still drop points in the race as they have to face each other.

Pirates will meet Chiefs next Saturday, and Amakhosi still have to play Wits twice.

Sundowns still have a date with Pirates and Chiefs, and a trip to Maritzburg awaits the Brazilians too. This is the reason McCarthy feels Wits and SuperSport are also in the mix.

"The PSL is exciting. It's far interesting than the English Premier League at the moment," McCarthy, who was named the Nedbank Football Finance Summit ambassador in Sandton, said yesterday.

The summit is a thought leadership and networking platform created to discuss topics on football and finance.