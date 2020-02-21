SuperSport have thrown away title shot - Ronwen Williams

"It's the same old story. We beat Pirates, we beat Chiefs ... we beat the top teams but we struggle to win against the lower teams. I mean, at the beginning of the season we set ourselves goals. We obviously wanted to win cups, but our main objective was the league ... now we've thrown it away," Williams lamented.

"We've lost three games on the bounce [against Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch]. It's the mentality. When we play the top teams the guys get extra motivated, but with smaller teams we tend to relax and rest on our laurels."

In the midst of his club's slump in form, Williams has been cheered up by his inclusion in the preliminary Olympic squad of 68 players. The Olympics will be hosted by Tokyo, Japan, from July 24 to August 9.

"It's wonderful news for me [to be drafted into the provisional team]. The past seven months have been great, playing more games for Bafana. And now with the Olympics coming up, I hope to make the final squad."