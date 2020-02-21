Soccer

SuperSport have thrown away title shot - Ronwen Williams

By Sihle Ndebele - 21 February 2020 - 11:38
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has thrown in the towel in the PSL title race.

SuperSport are fourth in the standings, having accumulated 34 points, 10 adrift of leaders Kaizer Chiefs with two more matches played.

"No, not at this moment... it is gone," Williams said on the sidelines of the Nedbank Football Finance Summit, where he was a guest speaker at the bank's headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg, yesterday.

The Matsatsantsa shot-stopper, who's expected to succeed outgoing skipper Dean Furman at the end of the season, chalked up their current downturn to underestimating the smaller teams, questioning his teammates' frame of mind against less-fancied opponents.

"It's the same old story. We beat Pirates, we beat Chiefs ... we beat the top teams but we struggle to win against the lower teams. I mean, at the beginning of the season we set ourselves goals. We obviously wanted to win cups, but our main objective was the league ... now we've thrown it away," Williams lamented.

"We've lost three games on the bounce [against Golden Arrows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch]. It's the mentality. When we play the top teams the guys get extra motivated, but with smaller teams we tend to relax and rest on our laurels."

In the midst of his club's slump in form, Williams has been cheered up by his inclusion in the preliminary Olympic squad of 68 players. The Olympics will be hosted by Tokyo, Japan, from July 24 to August 9.

"It's wonderful news for me [to be drafted into the provisional team]. The past seven months have been great, playing more games for Bafana. And now with the Olympics coming up, I hope to make the final squad."

