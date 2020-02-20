Soccer

Percy Tau named in Club Brugge team to face Man United

By Tiisetso Malepa - 20 February 2020 - 15:48
Percy Tau of Club Brugge KV (R) competes for the ball with Casemiro (L) of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group A match at Jan Breydel Stadium.
Percy Tau of Club Brugge KV (R) competes for the ball with Casemiro (L) of Real Madrid during a UEFA Champions League group A match at Jan Breydel Stadium.
Image: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Percy Tau has been named in Club Brugge’s squad for the start of the Uefa Europa League knockout rounds as the Belgians face off against English giants Manchester United on Thursday.

Brugge joins the Europa League at the last 32 stage having crashed out of the Uefa Champions League in the group stages.

Having impressed in Brugge’s last league encounter against Beveren at the weekend and providing an assist for the winning goal‚ coach Phillipe Clement could hand a starting berth to the 25-year-old star forward against Ole Gunner Solkjaer’s side‚ who will be turning out in what will be United’s second visit to the the Jan Breydel Stadium in their history.

Tau joins a list of former South African players who have graced top European club competitions.

Benni McCarthy‚ Steven Pienaar‚ Thulani Serero and Anele Ngcongca among others have featured in this tournament on their way to global stardom.

Brugge are currently nine points clear at the top of the Jupiler Super League and have lost just once in the league all season.

Tau has enjoyed a dream start to his life in the Belgian top flight and has already featured for Brugge in Champions League matches against record winners Real Madrid and French giants PSG.

Brugge will travel to Old Trafford on February 27 for the second leg. 

READ MORE:

Steve Komphela on the title race: 'It’s going to be hot in the kitchen'

Steve Komphela says the winner of this year’s Premier Soccer League title will be the team with the strongest mind and toughest resolve.
Sport
1 day ago

Mhango credits Pirates strike partner Memela for his free-scoring form

Gabadinho Mhango has given credit to strike partner Luvuyo Memela‚ whose service the Orlando Pirates centre-forward says has played a role in his own ...
Sport
2 days ago

VUT's Nkoana ready for Pitso: 'We’ll see who has better tactics on Sunday’

Confident Vaal University of Technology (VUT) football coach Stanley Nkoana has again stepped up the psychological warfare in the Nedbank Cup. He ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
X