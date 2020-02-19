Reeve Frosler happy with tactics employed by Kaizer Chiefs: 'You stick to what you know'

“It it ain't broke, don't fix it.”

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler adopted this stance on Wednesday as he dismissed mounting calls for the suddenly faltering leaders to consider turning to a more dynamic and flexible system if they are to end a five-year wait for the league title on their 50th anniversary.

Long-time leaders Chiefs have suddenly stumbled as the league title approaches its business end and many observers have pointed to the club's reliance on a one-dimensional approach as the reason for their limp performance in recent weeks.

But Frosler did not think that there was reason for coach Ernst Middendorp to tinker with his formations at this late stage in the game.

“Well, I think at this time (of the season) a lot of teams know what the opposition has got up their sleeve and things like that,” said the 22-year-old former SA Under 20 international.

“It’s just that we’ve got to take our strengths and make it even stronger.

“Whatever comes across as a weakness, we’ve got to turn that into our strength and make ourselves a stronger team.”

Chiefs have been extremely reliant on their straight attacking formation that requires long balls to be pumped into the area targeting their tall strikers Samir Nurković and Leonardo Castro. The duo have scored 18 league goals between them this season.

Set pieces also form a vital part of Middendorp’s attacking plan and this has worked very well in the past.

It is largely thanks to these tactics that Amakhosi are still perched on the summit of the Absa Premiership standings, albeit with a thin lead of just six points at the time of writing. Things could change on Wednesday night when third-placed Mamelodi Sundowns host Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus, as the Brazilians could cut Amakhosi’s lead to just four points.