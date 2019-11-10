Soweto derby: Kaizer Chiefs player ratings against rivals Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs’ winning team against traditional rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday did not have any outstanding individuals and the triumph was more of a collective performance.

But the 3-2 victory at FNB Stadium meant a ninth win in 11 league games and a 10-point lead at the top of the Absa premiership standings.

This is how the Chiefs players rated on Saturday (rated out of 10 in brackets):

Daniel Akpeyi (4): He lived a charmed life in goal as Pirates hit the woodwork three times and was unconvincing throughout‚ especially when Vincent Pule caught him out at the near post.

It is hard to fathom that a country as big as Nigeria do not have a better goalkeeper.

Reeve Frosler (7): At right-back‚ he made some well-timed hook tackles as he was kept busy‚ before eventually being pushed into the midfield in a tactical switch and then going off when the effects of his recent injury began to catch up with him.

Mulomowandau Mathoho (4): He had no business going and getting involved in a scrap that had nothing to do with him and earning a red card.

He was also unconvincing at the back.

Daniel Cardoso (7): Had a hearty battle with Gabadinho Mhango at the back and then calmly netted the winner from the spot.

Has definitely now established himself as the top defender at the club.