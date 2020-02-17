Daniel Akpeyi howler might open way for Khune to start

Having reiterated prior to their 2-1 defeat by Maritzburg United that Daniel Akpeyi was ahead of Itumeleng Khune in the pecking order, it'll be interesting to see if Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp sticks by the Nigerian international after an unforgivable howler.

It was Akpeyi's blunder that saw Maritzburg break the deadlock via Dylon Claasen. The Chiefs goalkeeper mishandled the ball, teeing-up Tebogo Tlolane to cross to Claasen to make it 1-0 five minutes after the hour-mark. Claasen completed his double a minute later, while Chiefs scored through Samir Nurkovic later on.

Akpeyi, who had hardly put a foot wrong before the Maritzburg game, was reinstated to the XI after being rested for Khune the previous weekend when Chiefs beat second-tier strugglers Royal Eagles 1-0 to book their spot in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, where they meet Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Saturday (3pm). Middendorp implied he's aware of the public pressure calling for Khune to start. However, the German emphasised the club's goalkeeper coaches knows what they're doing.