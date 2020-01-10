New lease of life for Ramahlwe Mphahlele as he gets rare game-time

Having just played 33 minutes of Kaizer Chiefs' 16 league outings this season, experienced fullback Ramahlwe Mphahlele has opened up about the hurdles in trying to break into the playing squad.

Mphahlele, who turns 30 next month, made only his second Absa Premiership appearance of the season when Chiefs outshone Highlands Park 3-0 at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Before featuring for the last 25 minutes against the Lions of the North, the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns skipper had last tasted action in the very first league match of the season against the same opponents in August, playing just eight minutes.

"[Playing again] was good because it's not easy to break into the team when the team is doing well. The only thing you do is keep on working hard and wait for your chance. That's what I did," Mphahlele told Sowetan yesterday.