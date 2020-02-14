Zinnbauer itching to face his countryman in Soweto Derby

With the Soweto derby only two weeks away, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admits that he is itching to experience the highly anticipated spectacle.

For the first time in history, the derby will be a German affair as Zinnbauer takes on fellow countryman Ernst Middendorp at Kaizer Chiefs.

The match at FNB on February 29 is already sold out. The 49-year-old could not contain his excitement about the potential of top-of-the-table clash. "We have a game in Dortmund and there are 70000 fans at the stadium and it's so loud you can't hear your own voice," Zinnbauer, who won the PSL Coach of the Month for January, said.

"I am so happy to get a chance to play in front of up to 90000 fans. I am happy I can face Chiefs, for me the match can come tomorrow because I am so hot about the game."