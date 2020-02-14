Zinnbauer itching to face his countryman in Soweto Derby
With the Soweto derby only two weeks away, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer admits that he is itching to experience the highly anticipated spectacle.
For the first time in history, the derby will be a German affair as Zinnbauer takes on fellow countryman Ernst Middendorp at Kaizer Chiefs.
The match at FNB on February 29 is already sold out. The 49-year-old could not contain his excitement about the potential of top-of-the-table clash. "We have a game in Dortmund and there are 70000 fans at the stadium and it's so loud you can't hear your own voice," Zinnbauer, who won the PSL Coach of the Month for January, said.
"I am so happy to get a chance to play in front of up to 90000 fans. I am happy I can face Chiefs, for me the match can come tomorrow because I am so hot about the game."
Zinnbauer and Middendorp were seen seated together at the clash between Bidvest Wits and Black Leopards that was postponed. He said they did not get a chance to talk much about the derby.
"We did not have a lot of time to speak because there was a lot of supporters there and my staff was there and I spoke more with them. In two weeks we have a game and we didn't speak about the derby.
"I have his number and we have met before. He is a very good guy and has a lot of experience and success in Africa. He has done a great job and all clubs are hungry to win like Chiefs," Zinnbauer said.
However, before they can start preparing for Amakhosi, Pirates face Black Leopards in Thohoyandou on Sunday (3.30pm).
In December, Zinnbauer started his tenure at Bucs with a 3-1 thrashing of Lidoda Duvha. "Leopards is not easy to play against. I believe their self-confidence is back with their new coach [Alan Clark].
"This league is not easy because any team can win or lose. We know their system and we are going there to fight for the points."
