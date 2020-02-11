Soccer

Jomo Sono on new Pirates signing Zungu: 'He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba'

By Marc Strydom - 11 February 2020 - 14:57
Nkanyiso Zungu tackles Lebogang Manyama before he signed for Orlando Pirates from Stellenbosch FC.
Orlando Pirates’ new signing Nkanyiso Zungu is the best left-footed player and best passer of the ball in South Africa‚ Jomo Sono has professed in a glowing review of his former player.

Zungu (24) played 13 matches for Jomo Cosmos‚ the GladAfrica Championship team owned and coached by Pirates great Sono‚ in the second half of the 2017-18 season‚ after signing for Ezenkosi that campaign from AmaZulu.

The midfielder was sold to Stellenbosch FC‚ and played 30 matches as the Cape side won promotion to the top flight in 2018-19‚ then 16 more in the first half of their first season in the Absa Premiership this campaign.

Sono went as far as to say Zungu reminds him of former Mamelodi Sundowns passing legends Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

“I think‚ in my own opinion‚ firstly‚ I didn’t want him to go. He’s one player I love so much‚” Sono said of the midfielder‚ who has arrived at the Buccaneers carrying an injury.

“He’s the best passer of the ball in this country. He can play a pass over 30‚ 40 yards. He reminds me of Ernest Chirwali and Roger Feutmba.

“He’s the best left-footed player in this country. He’s got good physique. He works very hard. He’s skilful as well – he can go past people.

“You know‚ dead ball situations I used to send him to hammer them.

“I think for Pirates‚ for me‚ this is the best signing they’ve had this season.”

With his impressive performances under coach Steve Barker at Stellenbosch‚ Zungu appeared to put behind him some apparent early off-field disciplinary issues that had seemingly affected him at AmaZulu and Cosmos.

Pirates lost their first game in eight in the league and cup under new coach Josef Zinnbauer‚ though on penalties (3-2)‚ in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last-32 thriller against Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium‚ which ended 3-3 after extra time.

