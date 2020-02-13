Soccer

Gabadinho Mhango gives credit to Mokwena for his form

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 13 February 2020 - 15:10
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates during the Carling Black Label Cup match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on July 27 2019.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango admits that former caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena deserves credit for his fine form.

Mhango sits atop the goalscoring charts in the Absa Premiership with 14 goals scored. Ten of those goals have come under Josef Zinnbauer who was appointed in December.

However, Mokwena was the first to play Mhango as the team’s lone striker in their 2-2 draw against Baroka in December.

“I would say that he [Mokwena] deserves more credit from me actually,” Mhango said after scooping the PSL player of the month award for January.

“…but like I said it’s not about me, it’s about the team. We understand each other as players, so even when the coach doesn’t tell us we know what to do.”

Mhango won the monthly award alongside Zinnbauer, who was coach of the month, after the team went undefeated with four wins and a draw in January.

Since being switched to a position of lead striker, the 27-year-old can’t stop scoring. He admits that he is benefitting from the positional switch made possible by Mokwena.

“I was not surprised [when Mokwena first played him as a main striker] as long as the position is attacking. Whether it was right winger or on the left, as long as it was close to the goal,” he said.

Pirates have closed the gap at the summit of the table and are now nine points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

The Buccaneers next travel to Venda to face Black Leopards in the league at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

