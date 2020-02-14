I was born to fight, proclaims Joshua Studdard

Joshua "TKO" Studdard has turned into something similar to a pit bull terrier, so eager to cause harm that it wants to snap its chain.

That is due to a two-year hiatus that was caused by an injury to his hand in the fight he lost to Rofhiwa Nemushungwa on December 4 2017.

Studdard is the only recognisable coloured pro-boxer in Johannesburg. His father and grandfather were amateur boxers, while notably, his late uncle Cameron "Kangaroo" Adams was a middleweight pro-boxer.

Adams - a gang member - was hanged by the apartheid regime for murder in the 1980s. Although his nephew has had about 10 fights, fans already know about him.

Studdard was growling like a dog yesterday - only two days after promoter Oscar Chauke announced that the boxer would make a comeback against Saul Hlungwane at Turffontein Racecourse on March 1.