I was born to fight, proclaims Joshua Studdard
Joshua "TKO" Studdard has turned into something similar to a pit bull terrier, so eager to cause harm that it wants to snap its chain.
That is due to a two-year hiatus that was caused by an injury to his hand in the fight he lost to Rofhiwa Nemushungwa on December 4 2017.
Studdard is the only recognisable coloured pro-boxer in Johannesburg. His father and grandfather were amateur boxers, while notably, his late uncle Cameron "Kangaroo" Adams was a middleweight pro-boxer.
Adams - a gang member - was hanged by the apartheid regime for murder in the 1980s. Although his nephew has had about 10 fights, fans already know about him.
Studdard was growling like a dog yesterday - only two days after promoter Oscar Chauke announced that the boxer would make a comeback against Saul Hlungwane at Turffontein Racecourse on March 1.
"I need to dish out a serious beating, a can to whip him," he said confidently. "The boxing fraternity needs to know that Joshua is back. The boxing ring is calling me. I have a lot of aggression and seeing the boxing ring keeps me calm."
Studdard said he has a new team and a new sponsor on board. He is trained by revered Manny Fernandes.
"I was clothed in green before my injury but now I will be in beautiful red, which symbolises bloody bath," he said. "I was born to fight. Saul is just a stepping stone, champions must be worried."
But Hlungwane's trainer Emmanuel Mutavhatsindi laughed off Studdard's threats. "Wrong choice of an opponent for a comeback fight," he warned. "My boxer has promised to send Joshua to permanent retirement. I know Joshua, we used to train in the same gym in Hillbrow. I don't rate him as the best.
"My boxer - young as he is - fought Sikho Nqothole and Doctor Ntsele but lost on points. That tells you about his potential."
This bantamweight fight will form part of BRD Promotion's seven-bout bill which will be head-lined by an international fight between Thompson Mokwana and Raymong Kupula from the Congo.
Tickets will range from R150 to R500.
