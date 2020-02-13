Luvuyo Memela deserves credit, former Pirates star Makhanya says

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Joseph Makhanya believes Luvuyo Memela deserves as much praise for the team's revival in the league.

Bucs have had a resurgence since the arrival of Josef Zinnbauer in December. The team has surged from seventh in the standings to No2 .

When Zinnbauer arrived, the team had 17 points from 13 games. Now they have 36 points from 20 games.

While the free-scoring Gabadinho Mhango has received praise for his form, another crucial cog that is being overlooked is Memela.

"Memela is a brilliant player and he has proven that. He has really been excellent for the team and must get credit also," ex-Pirates star Makhanya said.

"Under Rulani [Mokwena] he wasn't playing and I don't know why. Sometimes coaches have different opinions of their players. I was once a victim of such when a coach comes and doesn't play you.