SuperSport's big guns not for sale

Gone are the days when SuperSport United were a feeder club to the big spenders in the PSL as they poached their players at will.

In the past few seasons, some of the biggest money moves involved players switching from Matsatsantsa a Pitori to one of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.

Teko Modise, Katlego Mphela, Elias Pelembe, Anthony Laffor and most recently Jeremy Brockie are on the list of players who moved from United. Currently Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Ronwen Williams and Bradley Grobler have been on the wanted list of some of the big guns.

However, club CEO Stan Matthews has vowed to keep their best players at all costs. Coach Kaitano Tembo is pleased that he will be able to keep some of his best players.

"It can only be good for us to keep our best players and build for the future. We have our own ambitions and for us to achieve them we will have a solid group of players who have the quality," Tembo said.