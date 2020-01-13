Victorious Mamelodi Sundowns shift focus to well 'rested' Orlando Pirates

The mission to achieve total domination in Africa remains on course for Mamelodi Sundowns after they stormed into the CAF Champions League knockout stages in the most emphatic fashion.

The Brazilians guaranteed their spot in the next phase with a 2-1 victory over USM Alger at Loftus on Saturday afternoon in Group C.

Goals from Thapelo Morena and Sibusiso Vilakazi did the trick as Downs took their tally to 10 points from four games. They have progressed with two games to spare.

But Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was not getting carried away. Mosimane acknowledged that there is a difficult road ahead in the competition.

"What's good is that we know the formula. In this competition at home you have to win and away at least draw," Mosimane said.

"We are still going to sweat. Qualification is good but those other teams are strong.

"You can't hide. If you want to go to the last four, we have to go through Al Ahly, Esperance, TP Mazembe, Zamalek, Raja Casablanca.

"To win the Champions League you have to beat these teams," the Sundowns mentor said.

With their quarterfinal spot secured, Sundowns can now turn their attentions to the domestic league.