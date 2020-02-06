Barker finds his treasure in Mbekile

"Asavela Mbekile is a CAF Champions League winner and will bring invaluable experience to our team."

These are the words of Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after the club signed the experienced defender as a free agent.

The 33-year-old became a free agent after parting ways with Orlando Pirates.

Barker felt that Bucs' loss was their gain.

"I was surprised when Pirates terminated his contract. I have been his long-time admirer ever since he played for Swallows," Barker said.

"When I saw that he was available, I jumped at the chance to sign him. He will add that quality, depth and experience that the team needs. Every chance we get to reinforce the team we will do it. He is versatile. He is a winner and is a player with quality."

Mbekile could make his debut when Stellies face Maritzburg United at the Athlone Stadium tomorrow (8pm).