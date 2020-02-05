United to decide on Jeremy Brockie later
Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia reveals that the club will make a decision on striker Jeremy Brockie at the end of the season when his loan deal expires.
Brockie joined the Team of Choice at the beginning of the season on a temporary deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.
It's no secret that the New Zealander wants out at Sundowns, but he still has a contract until 2022 with the club.
"It all depends on whether Sundowns have a future for the boy. In terms of his future, I don't know where his destiny lies," Kadodia told Sowetan.
"If his destiny is open, then we will see, but right now he is the property of Sundowns. And I don't really want to get drawn into it now, but as soon we arrive there and he is within my budget, then we will look at it."
Brockie was one of the highest paid players at Sundowns and it remains to be seen if the lowly Maritzburg will afford him.
Last week, he scored his first goal for the club in the 1-1 draw with Cape Town City in the league.
United are sixth in the league with 27 points from 20 games.
However, they are the most goal-shy side in the top eight with only 16 goals scored. The team needs a player like Brockie to start scoring to boost their strike-rate.
Kadodia acknowledged that the team needs to score more.
"It's not that we are not creating the chances, the problem is converting them. Goals are very important and can have other implications like goal-difference."
While pleased with United's current form, Kadodia knows not to get carried away. Last season, the team battled relegation after having had a strong campaign the year before.
