United to decide on Jeremy Brockie later

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia reveals that the club will make a decision on striker Jeremy Brockie at the end of the season when his loan deal expires.

Brockie joined the Team of Choice at the beginning of the season on a temporary deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

It's no secret that the New Zealander wants out at Sundowns, but he still has a contract until 2022 with the club.

"It all depends on whether Sundowns have a future for the boy. In terms of his future, I don't know where his destiny lies," Kadodia told Sowetan.

"If his destiny is open, then we will see, but right now he is the property of Sundowns. And I don't really want to get drawn into it now, but as soon we arrive there and he is within my budget, then we will look at it."