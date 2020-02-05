TS Galaxy star admits to Ke Yona jitters

As they gear up for the first step of their bid to retain the Nedbank Cup, TS Galaxy are feeling the pressure, according to the club's highly rated defender Terrence Mashego.

Galaxy face Chippa United in the first round at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Mashego is the reigning Ke Yona Cup Young Player of the Tournament after inspiring the Rockets to historic success last year. They stunned favourites Kaizer Chiefs in the final.

"To be honest, there's pressure because we want to defend our title," Mashego admitted at the club's base at Panorama sports grounds in Roodepoort on Monday. "As the defending champions, I believe we must prove that we didn't win this trophy by fluke, so it's normal that we find ourselves under this kind of pressure."