TS Galaxy star admits to Ke Yona jitters
As they gear up for the first step of their bid to retain the Nedbank Cup, TS Galaxy are feeling the pressure, according to the club's highly rated defender Terrence Mashego.
Galaxy face Chippa United in the first round at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Mashego is the reigning Ke Yona Cup Young Player of the Tournament after inspiring the Rockets to historic success last year. They stunned favourites Kaizer Chiefs in the final.
"To be honest, there's pressure because we want to defend our title," Mashego admitted at the club's base at Panorama sports grounds in Roodepoort on Monday. "As the defending champions, I believe we must prove that we didn't win this trophy by fluke, so it's normal that we find ourselves under this kind of pressure."
Nevertheless, to overcome the Chilli Boys, Mashego, 23, is pinning his hopes on their coach Dan Malesela's knowledge of the Port Elizabeth-based club, having coached the side before.
"Coach Dan knows Chippa in and out and that should play a big role in giving us [an] advantage," noted Mashego.
Galaxy have been enduring some mediocre form in the GladAfrica Championship, occupying 12th spot on the log with 22 points from 20 games.
But Mashego hasn't given up on securing a play-off berth.
"We've been playing wonderful football, but we're failing to score. If we can rectify that, all will be back to normal. We are not considering ourselves as relegation candidates," said the Galaxy left-back.
