PSL likely to see last minute transfer activity

With two days left before the close of the January transfer window tomorrow, a few final-hour dealings could still happen. For most players, the mid-season transfer window offers an opportunity for a fresh start elsewhere. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the players who will be desperate to make a move.

Siphelele Ntshangase (Chiefs)

The midfielder was a fan favourite not so long ago at Chiefs but has fallen down the pecking order. He has not played a single minute of football this season for Amakhosi. With Lorenzo Gordinho (Wits) and Kabelo Mahlasela (Polokwane City loan) having secured moves away, the 26-year-old will be hoping that he can find a new home.

Zakhele Lepasa (Pirates)

The Soweto-born marksman shot to fame after playing a leading role in the triumph of TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup in 2019. After a return to Pirates from loan, things have not gone the way he would have liked. The 22-year-old has played only one game for Bucs this season. A loan move to another team could do him a world of good.