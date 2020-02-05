Middendorp can't shake ghosts of May 18

May 18 2019. This date may be forgotten by many of their fans, but Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will not forget it any time soon as it was when the club suffered their biggest humiliation.

On this day, the Soweto giants lost to minnows TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban.

"What happened on the 18th of May is history. Forget about it. We have started a new season," Middendorp said.

He may want to make people believe that he has forgotten about it, but the fact that he has memorised the date suggests otherwise.

Amakhosi will return to the competition as they face second-tier side Royal Eagles at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).