Emotional Ovidy Karuru opens up about his sudden departure from Usuthu

By Sihle Ndebele - 30 January 2020 - 11:51
Ovidy Karuru of Stellenbosch FC celebrates after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Cape Town.
Stellenbosch striker Ovidy Karuru, has spilt the beans about his departure from AmaZulu, saying he felt unappreciated by the club as he was shipped out to clear a spot for a foreign player.

After signing Slovakian striker Milos Lacny earlier this month, Usuthu found themselves with six foreigners, hence they got rid of Karuru. Butholezwe Ncube, Talent Chawapiwa (both Zim), Andre de Jong (New Zealand), Samuel Darpoh (Ghana) and Sadat Ouro-Akoriko (Togo) are other players who are not locals.

"Disappointments happen in football. They [AmaZulu] wanted to terminate my contract earlier in December, so that they'd get me SA permanent residency permit and re-register me as a local in January. I felt unwanted,'' Karuru reflected.

"They wanted to terminate it and allow me to train until I get my permanent residency permit, but that didn't sit well with me, because I wanted to play.''

The former Kaizer Chiefs forward then opted for Stellies after getting his clearance at the KwaZulu-Natal club.

"Stellenbosch coach [Steve Barker] showed massive interest in me. he made me fall in love with the team.''

"The coach explained how he wanted to use me and at that time the team [Stellenbosch] was second from bottom on the log, but believing in what the coach was saying, I decided to come.''

Still, the Zimbabwe international concedes it was not easy to part ways with Usuthu as he'd planned to achieve a legendary status at the club.

"Of course it was not easy to leave because each and every player wants to be a legend at a certain team and you don't achieve that, you keep on moving,'' noted Karuru.

