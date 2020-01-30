Emotional Ovidy Karuru opens up about his sudden departure from Usuthu

Stellenbosch striker Ovidy Karuru, has spilt the beans about his departure from AmaZulu, saying he felt unappreciated by the club as he was shipped out to clear a spot for a foreign player.

After signing Slovakian striker Milos Lacny earlier this month, Usuthu found themselves with six foreigners, hence they got rid of Karuru. Butholezwe Ncube, Talent Chawapiwa (both Zim), Andre de Jong (New Zealand), Samuel Darpoh (Ghana) and Sadat Ouro-Akoriko (Togo) are other players who are not locals.

"Disappointments happen in football. They [AmaZulu] wanted to terminate my contract earlier in December, so that they'd get me SA permanent residency permit and re-register me as a local in January. I felt unwanted,'' Karuru reflected.

"They wanted to terminate it and allow me to train until I get my permanent residency permit, but that didn't sit well with me, because I wanted to play.''