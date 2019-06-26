Uganda on the brink of reaching knockout rounds, Zimbabwe face elimination

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango's and Uganda have done enough to qualify for the knockout stage at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time since 1978 with Wednesday night's 1-1 Group A draw against Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium.

With the four best third-placed finishers of six groups at Egypt 2019 reaching the last-16, four points does not make for an official qualification. But basically Uganda, who beat Democratic Republic of Congo in their first game and have four points, are through.

The Cranes were led to their first Afcon finals in 38 years by Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic in 2017, where they finished last in their group.

That qualification, bizarrely, was their first since being losing finalists in the 1978 final to hosts Ghana.