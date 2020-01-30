Hot-head Gaston Sirino faces four-match ban
Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker has dropped a hint that the league could suspend Mamelodi Sundowns ace Gaston Sirino for four weeks, confirming the ruling will be handed down tomorrow.
Sirino was charged with assault and bringing the game into disrepute for allegedly slapping SuperSport United duo of Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels in the MTN8 semifinal in September last year.
Despite Sirino pleading not guilty in November last year, Becker appears ready to prosecute the Uruguayan.
The PSL legal eagle has also pleaded with players to set a good example on the field of play.
"The law says if you assault a fellow player and are found guilty, I think it's four weeks, that's mandatory. I will have my decision by Friday on the Sirino matter,'' Becker told Sowetan.
"Football players are professionals and they should be setting a good example. They are role models to many youngsters out there and should always comport themselves well on the pitch.''
Sirino, 28, has been in brilliant form since arriving at Sundowns from Bolivian outfit Club Bolivar in January 2018 and his probable ban could prove detrimental to the Brazilians' league title and Nedbank Cup aspirations.
Second-placed Sundowns are pushing to topple leaders Kaizer Chiefs from the summit of the table. After 19 outings, Amakhosi top the standings with 45 points, 10 ahead of the Brazilians, who have a game in hand.
Losing Sirino, who boasts 21 goals in 84 appearances across all competitions since joining Sundowns, for four weeks, would really throw a spanner in the works in the run-in to the title for the defending champions.
While he's been a bit off- form in the league this term, with just two goals in 12 games, Sirino's indelible moment this campaign was his display in the Telkom Knockout final against Maritzburg United in December, when he delivered a sublime cross for Mauricio Affonso's first goal.
Matches Sirino could miss
February 8: v SuperSport (Nedbank Cup first round)
February 15: v Chippa (league)
March 1: v CPT City (league)
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.