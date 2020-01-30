Hot-head Gaston Sirino faces four-match ban

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker has dropped a hint that the league could suspend Mamelodi Sundowns ace Gaston Sirino for four weeks, confirming the ruling will be handed down tomorrow.

Sirino was charged with assault and bringing the game into disrepute for allegedly slapping SuperSport United duo of Dean Furman and Clayton Daniels in the MTN8 semifinal in September last year.

Despite Sirino pleading not guilty in November last year, Becker appears ready to prosecute the Uruguayan.

The PSL legal eagle has also pleaded with players to set a good example on the field of play.

"The law says if you assault a fellow player and are found guilty, I think it's four weeks, that's mandatory. I will have my decision by Friday on the Sirino matter,'' Becker told Sowetan.