Extra spice to Royal Eagles v Real Kings' tie

With the off-field drama of the Mpisanes, tomorrow's GladAfrica Championship match between Royal Eagles (now known as Royal AM) and Real Kings at Chatsworth Stadium promises to be a heated affair.

Before their petulant divorce, Shauwn and S'bu Mpisane co-owned Eagles as a couple. However, the club was registered on the latter's name, hence it remained with him after the bitter separation.

In a new turn of events, it looks like Shauwn has now bought the majority of Kings' shares, having earlier unsuccessfully tried to purchase another second tier outfit, Uthongathi.

Shauwn's involvement in the running of Kings was laid bare when she attended the club's 2-1 win over Jomo Cosmos at Dobsonville Stadium last week, dressed in the Magic Boys' orange colours.