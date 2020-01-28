Ramasela Matsemela's business puts bread on the table

After Ramasela Matsemela dropped out of pharmacy school, she decided to learn how to make bread in order to feed her family. Her bread, which is sold in GaMadiba in Mokopane, Limpopo, has become so popular that she has been able to create employment for 10 people in the space of a year.

The 33-year-old said she starts baking at 1am every day to ensure that her customers receive a fresh delivery of bread in the morning. Her bakery, which she has named “Ramariz Bakery’, is operated from her home. “I knew nothing about baking. I was a pharmacy student but I dropped out because I was not doing well,” she said.

Matsemela said after she dropped out of school she tried to get a job in a bakery at one of the big supermarket chains to learn how to bake. “I was willing to work for free because I just wanted to learn how to make bread so I can open my own bakery. But unfortunately the manager said no because of the company policy,” she said.

She eventually got a job at a small bakery but they only allowed her to package the bread. “I realised that I was wasting my time, so I decided to use up my savings to hire a professional to teach me how to bake,” said Matsemela.