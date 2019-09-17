'I'm not desperate for a new job'

"No, both parties felt that the results were not coming and I'm very fair, and very honest," Larsen responded to Sowetan.

"It's time to give another leadership an opportunity and I know it's only five games into the season, but I know deep down the chairman [Mpengesi] wants better results and so do I," said the former Manning Rangers midfielder.

Larsen was yesterday preparing to travel home to Durban and he would spend some time with his family, while waiting for his manager Mike Makaab to show him some offers since the latter is already speaking to some clubs.

"My agent has already started speaking to some clubs and I would probably find out who they are when I meet him [today]," Larsen confirmed.

"We will take it from there. Like I said, I'm not desperate to go straight to work [at another club], but if the right opportunity comes I'd definitely consider it," he said.

He added that he's very proud of the work he did at Chippa, especially behind the scenes.

"In terms of the first team, we dropped the average age drastically and promoted young players.

"We [also] brought down the squad to a manageable 27 players," said Larsen.

Living on borrowed time

Lionel Soccoia (Black Leopards)

The Frenchman was thought to have been dismissed some weeks ago, but Lidoda Duvha poured cold water over the reports. Soccoia has stayed, but Black Leopards have just lost 2-0 to Baroka at the weekend.

Leopards would argue that they have enough quality after roping in the likes of Thabo Matlaba and Thuso Phala, but the results are not forthcoming.

Steve Barker (Stellenbosch)

Nothing can go right for the newcomers. Stellies are placed 15th with no win after five matches. Barker did very well to earn them promotion, but the reality is that he has to keep winning to keep his job and that has not happened so far in the top flight.

Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)

Tinkler would be credited with saving the team from the drop via the play-offs. It's a new season, and the team is battling with no win in four games.