Middendorp fancies win over 'beautiful game'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp remains resolute in his belief that results should take precedence over so-called "beautiful football".

Top of the log Chiefs have had some patchy performances in a number of their games, but still managed to bag maximum points.

In the wake of their Sunday's 3-0 home drubbing of Cape Town City at FNB Stadium, Middendorp maintained playing perfectly isn't important as long as they're triumphing. "Against City, it was definitely not a game of excellence. But the most important thing is how you manage the game to get three points, sometimes performance doesn't really determine things," he said.

"We meet Black Leopards [at Thohoyandou Stadium] on Saturday afternoon [3.30pm]; they've lost three games in a row . I am 100% convinced about it [that] it's all about totally making it happen, especially because it'll be in Venda, don't expect a quality game. We just need to do the basics in terms of things like one-versus-one."