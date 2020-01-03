Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not just South Africa’s most respected coach on the continent right now‚ he is also without doubt the most colourful provider of fiery‚ at times controversial‚ at times masterfully eloquent quotes.

In 2019 Mosimane‚ who likes to drive and control the narrative and play mind games‚ coined the term “benefiting”‚ giving the word new meaning in terms of officiating decisions‚ as he especially took aim at 2019-20 Absa Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs and their coach Ernst Middendorp.

Here are some of Mosimane’s more fiery and outrageous quotes of 2019:

After Sundowns beat nemesis Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in a fiery Caf Champions League Group A game at Lucas Moripe Stadium on January 19:

“They come to South Africa and they want to bully us? No. We are even local. We know what to do. If people bully us we give it back. Gone are the days. … The North Africans are always bullying everybody. Always. They bully referees‚ they bully everybody. They don’t want to lose. They are going to lose tonight. We beat them fair and square. Two legitimate goals.

“They must go home. When we lose at Wydad‚ in Casa‚ we don’t do anything. We walk out properly. What is all this? Wydad are use to winning and bullying and pushing the referees and everybody. Not in Atteridgeville.”