Kaizer Chiefs fringe players taste the cake

In the thick of their run-in to the title, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp looks to have drawn attention to avoiding a squad mutiny by giving even fringe players some playing minutes.

This became evident in Amakhosi's 3-0 win over Highlands Park on Wednesday, where Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Kgotso Moleko and Lazarous Kambole made a rare start, while nearly-forgotten Ramahlwe Mphahlele, making his only second appearance of the term, also made a cameo appearance to play the final 25 minutes.

"I can [say] we have a very happy environment in our dressing room, there's no doubt about that. We have a certain number of players we are trusting and believe that with them we can achieve what we want," said Middendorp.

"Of course, players like Ntiya-Ntiya and Moleko were in the XI for the first time... and that was definitely not an easy task, in particular with a game of this magnitude [referring to their 50th anniversary celebrations]."