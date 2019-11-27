SportsLIVE PODCAST | The year of women's football (feat Desiree Ellis)

She took us through the journey of guiding Banyana to their first Fifa Women's World Cup in France earlier this year and discussed what lessons they had learnt from playing some of the world's best teams.

The National Women's League was also launched this year. What does this spell for the hopes of professionalism in the women's game? Find this out and more in the conversation with Ellis.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.