Nothando Vilakazi prepared to pass on left-back baton to Bongeka Gamede

Having been Banyana Banyana's first-choice left-back for nearly 12 years now, Nothando Vilakazi, 30, has tipped Bongeka Gamede to pick up the baton in future.

Vilakazi and the 20-year-old Gamede are part of Banyana Banyana's squad to face

neighbours Botswana in the second round, first leg, of Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier tonight (7pm SA time).

"As times goes on, they must get someone to play there [left-back]. I think Bongeka is doing very well . she can do the job when I am no longer playing," said Vilakazi.

"Even at this moment, she's keeping me on my toes. I know that I must stay consistent because she's knocking on the door, wanting to start games."