Banyana captain Janine van Wyk joins club in Denmark

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk has signed for Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, who are playing in the preliminary rounds of the Uefa Women’s Champions League this season.

The Aalborg-based side were Champions League quarterfinalists in 2016-17, where they lost to Manchester City’s women’s side.

Van Wyk signed a deal with the club this week, but will continue rehabilitation from a knee injury picked up in the recent Cosafa Women’s Championship before heading out to Denmark.

The move was announced by her JWV Academy, which is hoping to also create links with the Danish Dana Cup Academy.