Chiefs' MDC star Yaseen Bunting eyes senior spot

Up-and-coming Kaizer Chiefs striker Yaseen Bunting is confident he can surpass his older brother, Yusuf, who was also on the books of the Glamour Boys before he was released in October.

Yaseen, 20, is an integral part of Chiefs' MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side, having scored five goals in as many reserve league matches this season.

"To be honest, I believe I can go further than my brother. I foresee a brighter future for myself.

"My brother [Yusuf] has been troubled by injuries and that has delayed his progress," said Yaseen.

Yaseen has also set his sight on promotion to the senior team, drawing motivation from his peers such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, among others. The trio ascended from the MDC to the senior side.