'We'll be playing against all teams': Daniel Cardoso

As they've been in bullish form, topping the standings, Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso seems to have a notion their early dominance has triggered some aversion from fellow top-flight clubs.

Cardoso is of the strong view that all the top-flight clubs would be vouching for Maritzburg United when the two sides battle for a spot in the Telkom Knockout final at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

"Yesterday [on Wednesday] I said to one of the players that when it comes to Sunday, we're not playing only Maritzburg, we're playing against all the other PSL teams because I am sure every team will be sitting and wanting Maritzburg to win," noted Cardoso yesterday.

On the on-field matters, the astute Cardoso remains unflustered by the absence of his regular partner at the heart of defence Eric Mathoho for Sunday.

Aggravating Chiefs' central defence conundrum is that primary understudy centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana is also away with the SA Olympic team at the ongoing Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.