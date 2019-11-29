'Let's not get carried away': Ernst Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has urged everyone associated with Amakhosi to be self-effacing, amid the club's upturn in the league.

Speaking after scooping the Coach of the Month accolade for September and October at the PSL headquarters in Parktown yesterday, where his charge Daniel Akpeyi also walked away with the Player of the Month gong, Middendorp preached humility and reprimanded those who are overexcited about the club's recent good fortune.

"We start getting carried away and not having our feet on the ground then we lose fundamental [sight] of what is a basic for really keeping a balance, for keeping going and being hungry," said Middendorp, who had also won the same award in August.

"If we start now being carried away and talking in a way that we disrespect opponents and other teams in the league then we make a difficulty ourselves, that's not necessary."