Ernst Middendorp in another war with Zim over Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has once again voiced his displeasure over the handling of his international players after star Khama Billiat returned from the national team with another injury.

Amakhosi badly missed Billiat in their Telkom Knockout semifinal clash against Maritzburg United which they lost 2-1 in Mbombela on Sunday. Billiat apparently exacerbated his hamstring while on duty for Zimbabwe last week.

"It's upsetting, he already went to the national team with a tight hamstring and there is nothing we can do," said Middendorp.

"He played with pain against Botswana and played against Zambia (last week). It was not going to be possible. We tried, but it was impossible to bring him in."