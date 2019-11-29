Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder George Lebese has finally opened up about his departure from Naturena to Chloorkop almost two-and-a-half years ago‚ saying he succumbed to “temptations”.

This comes three months after Lebese subsequently left Absa Premiership champions Sundowns in September‚ a move that has left Lebese out of club and a contract.

Skilful winger Lebese moved to Sundowns from Chiefs in August 2017 with much fanfare‚ but failed to make an impact at Chloorkop despite being a key player at Chiefs‚ including in their two doubles victories in three years in 2012-13 and 2014-15.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on Marawa TV on Thursday night‚ the 30-year-old Mamelodi-born forward admitted his miscalculated move to Sundowns was influenced by monetary issues.

“It was a very difficult stage where I had to make a decision and quick. [There were] a lot of temptations and I wouldn’t blame it on anyone‚ and say [it was about] not getting proper advice‚” he said.

“I’d say it was what I wanted then. I was still happy at Chiefs but there’s lot of other factors that came in and I was tempted to make that decision.

“Like I tell people‚ two things had to happen – either I move on and probably regret or I stay and regret not going. I say better an ‘oops’ than a ‘what if’ and you learn – it’s life‚ it’s football.”

Asked whether his move to Chloorkop was influenced mainly by an offer that he could not refuse‚ Lebese replied: “Ja. Basically.”