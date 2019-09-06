George Lebese got just 6 starts in doomed Sundowns spell

George Lebese is the first to admit that his dream turned into a nightmare at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lebese, 30, arrived at Chloorkop from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2017/18 season, delighted because he was joining his home team, since he hails from Mamelodi in the northeast of Pretoria.

"Sometimes things don't work out in football, and sadly my time at Chloorkop was just one of those things ... I don't harbour any ill-feeling about it," said Lebese in a statement posted on social media.

"It was a chapter of my career where I learned, grew and acquired immense mental development qualities for myself during the experience.

"I will forever be grateful and take these improved qualities with me everywhere that I go."

Now clubless, it's time for the former Amakhosi man to reflect on his contribution at Sundowns and more importantly, pick himself up after an unhappy stay with the Brazilians.

Lebese only featured for the Tshwane club in his first season [2017/18] and was on loan at SuperSport United last season, for whom he made seven appearances.