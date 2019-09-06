George Lebese got just 6 starts in doomed Sundowns spell
George Lebese is the first to admit that his dream turned into a nightmare at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Lebese, 30, arrived at Chloorkop from Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the 2017/18 season, delighted because he was joining his home team, since he hails from Mamelodi in the northeast of Pretoria.
"Sometimes things don't work out in football, and sadly my time at Chloorkop was just one of those things ... I don't harbour any ill-feeling about it," said Lebese in a statement posted on social media.
"It was a chapter of my career where I learned, grew and acquired immense mental development qualities for myself during the experience.
"I will forever be grateful and take these improved qualities with me everywhere that I go."
Now clubless, it's time for the former Amakhosi man to reflect on his contribution at Sundowns and more importantly, pick himself up after an unhappy stay with the Brazilians.
Lebese only featured for the Tshwane club in his first season [2017/18] and was on loan at SuperSport United last season, for whom he made seven appearances.
For Sundowns, the midfielder managed just 15 appearances, with nine as a substitute.
Lebese played 547 minutes (at an average of 36.4 per match), which is simply not good enough for a player of his calibre.
He scored two goals for Sundowns, with both coming against Polokwane City in different matches that Pitso Mosimane's charges lost 2-1 and 3-2 two seasons ago.
Lebese is now linked with a move to Highlands Park, but he would have to prove his fitness at one of the hardest running teams in the Premier Soccer League.
Meanwhile, striker Jeremy Brockie also endured a frustrating spell with Sundowns after his goal-laden stay at SuperSport United.
The New Zealander netted 54 goals for Matsatsantsa a Pitoli and was just three short of Abram Raselemane's club record of 57 when he left for Sundowns in January 2018.
Brockie, 31, played 33 games for Sundowns and scored just two goals, to go with one assist, which is a poor return by any standards.
He will spend the 2019/2020 campaign on loan at Maritzburg United and has a lot to prove after his long barren spell.
